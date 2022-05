Bergeron registered five shots, two PIM and five hits against Carolina in Game 1 on Monday.

Bergeron was back on the ice after sitting out the regular-season finale against Toronto on April 29. Much like the rest of his teammates, Bergeron failed to find the back of the net despite his five shots. If the Bruins are going to bounce back from their Game 1 loss, they will need Bergeron to start putting pucks into the back of the net.