Bergeron notched an assist, went plus-2 and won 12 of 17 faceoffs in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Bergeron blocked a shot early in the first period and sent a bank pass to Brad Marchand, who then set up David Pastrnak for the opening tally just 34 seconds into the game. The 35-year-old Bergeron is up to 19 points, a plus-7 rating and 56 shots on net through 16 contests this year. The Quebec native remains an elite center for the Bruins.