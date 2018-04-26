Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Registers three points
Bergeron scored a goal and had two assists in a 7-4 Game 7 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
After notching five points in the first two games of this series, Bergeron had been held scoreless for three games, and also missed a contest. He got back on the score sheet at the perfect time for the Bruins, including notching his first goal of the series. Now he's fully healthy and heading for a matchup with the Lightning.
