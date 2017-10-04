Play

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Remains day-to-day

Bergeron remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

The stellar pivot was not on the ice for practice Wednesday, with Ryan Spooner filling in for Bergeron on a line flanked by Anders Bjork and Brad Marchand. Per coach Bruce Cassidy, the Bruins will have a better idea of Bergeron's status for the team's regular season opener against the Predators by Thursday morning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories