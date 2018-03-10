Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Remains off ice due to foot injury
Bergeron (foot) has yet to skate after fracturing his right foot Feb. 24 against the Maple Leafs, Bill Doyle of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.
Doyle also relayed from Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy that Bergeron is expected to miss the entire four-game road trip that wraps up March 17 in Tampa Bay. Surprisingly, the celebrated two-way pivot is not yet listed on injured reserve, but it seems like only a matter of time before that happens.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out minimum two weeks with fractured foot•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: On ice for warmups•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Still in walking boot•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sports walking boot after Saturday's game•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues building Hart Trophy case•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tacks on two more points•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...