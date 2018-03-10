Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Remains off ice due to foot injury

Bergeron (foot) has yet to skate after fracturing his right foot Feb. 24 against the Maple Leafs, Bill Doyle of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

Doyle also relayed from Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy that Bergeron is expected to miss the entire four-game road trip that wraps up March 17 in Tampa Bay. Surprisingly, the celebrated two-way pivot is not yet listed on injured reserve, but it seems like only a matter of time before that happens.