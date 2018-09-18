Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Remains sidelined
Bergeron, who is dealing with back spasms, remains sidelined, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
On the plus side, Bergeron "continues to progress," assistant coach Joe Sacco noted Monday. The report adds that the stellar two-way pivot is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis, and per Sacco, the hope remains that Bergeron will "maybe get in a game or two in the preseason."
