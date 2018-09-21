Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Resumes skating

Bergeron (back) resumed skating Friday.

Up to this point, Bergeron had been held out of the on-ice portion of training camp due to back spasms, so this is a big step in the right direction. The goal is for the 33-year-old pivot to get into a few preseason contests before the Oct. 3 season opener against Washington, but he'll need to log a few full practices before the Bruins entertain that idea. Another update on Bergeron's status should surface once he's able to return to the practice sheet with his teammates.

