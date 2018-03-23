Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Return to action looms
Bergeron (fractured foot) has practiced with AHL Providence the last couple of days and could join the Bruins as soon as Saturday. "If he gets cleared, he'll join us tomorrow in Minnesota," coach Bruce Cassidy noted Friday of his team's top center.
Bergeron will miss Friday's game against the Stars, but if he does indeed join the Bruins on Saturday, Cassidy indicated that "there's a pretty good chance" the pivot would suit up Sunday against the Wild. Either way, Bergeron's return to action looms, barring any setbacks. We'll operate under the assumption that he'll resume first-line and power-play duties upon his re-entry into the Boston lineup, assignments that pave the way to Bergeron's continued fantasy utility.
