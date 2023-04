Bergeron (upper/lower body) will return to the lineup Thursday versus Toronto, Conor Ryan of Boston.com reports.

Bergeron missed the last two games as the Bruins were in no hurry to rush him back into the lineup as they have clinched first place overall in the NHL standings. Bergeron has 27 goals and 57 points in 74 games this season, including nine tallies and nine assists on the power play.