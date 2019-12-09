Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Returns to lineup Monday

Bergeron (lower body) will play in Monday's road game against the Senators.

Bergeron has missed the last seven games while tending to this issue, but he's rested up and ready to get back in the fold. The veteran center should immediately work on the top line with ample power-play minutes as well. Bergeron has excelled against the Senators in his career with 26 goals and 62 points over 72 games.