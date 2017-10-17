Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Returns to practice Tuesday
Bergeron (lower body) returned to practice Tuesday and has not been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Canucks, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
While it's nice to see Bergeron return to practice, it's worth noting that it was only on a non-contact basis. It would be good to see Bergeron get a full-contact practice in prior to Thursday's game, but it's a good omen that Austin Czarnik and Danton Heinen were both reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday to potentially make room for Bergeron and David Backes (illness).
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looking to make debut Thursday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: All but ruled out Sunday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't play Monday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Iffy for Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...