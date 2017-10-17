Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Returns to practice Tuesday

Bergeron (lower body) returned to practice Tuesday and has not been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Canucks, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

While it's nice to see Bergeron return to practice, it's worth noting that it was only on a non-contact basis. It would be good to see Bergeron get a full-contact practice in prior to Thursday's game, but it's a good omen that Austin Czarnik and Danton Heinen were both reassigned to AHL Providence on Tuesday to potentially make room for Bergeron and David Backes (illness).