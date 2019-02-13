Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Riding career pace

Bergeron dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's win over the Blackhawks.

Bergeron froze Blackhawks goalie Collin Delia but at the last second passed it cross-ice to David Krejci, who cannoned a slap shot to tie the game 1-1 in the first period. He added a secondary helper on Brad Marchand's goal later in the period. Although Bergeron missed 16 games with a rib injury earlier this year, he's still on pace for 85 points, which would shatter his career high of 73.