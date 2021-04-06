Bergeron scored a power-play goal on a team-high six shots Monday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Flyers. He also dominated in the faceoff circle, going 23-for-31 (74.2 percent).

Bergeron gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead in the opening minute of the second period, redirecting a David Pastrnak feed in the slot for his first power-play goal in two months. The goal was Bergeron's second in as many games and extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists). The 35-year-old has 30 points in 35 games on the year.