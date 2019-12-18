Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Rifles puck through
Bergeron scored his 11th goal of the season in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings on Tuesday.
Bergeron's shot from above the faceoff circle found its way through a maze of bodies and rung in off the post. Through 26 games this season Bergeron has only been held off the scoresheet five times as he has racked up 11 goals and 28 points. He is on pace to repeat his career-high 79 point performance from last season.
