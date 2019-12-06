Play

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out against Avs

Bergeron (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus Colorado on Saturday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Bergeron joined the team on the ice in a non-contact jersey Friday, but he won't be ready in time for Saturday's tilt. While it's impossible to replace a player of Bergeron's caliber, David Krejci has stepped in admirably with six points in six games and will continue to center the Bruins' top line against the Avalanche.

