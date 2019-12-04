Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out against Hawks

Bergeron (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Chicago on Thursday, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Bergeron will be sidelined for his sixth straight game due to his lingering lower-body issue. Despite having their world-class center on the shelf, the Bruins have won all five contests with David Krejci slotting into a first-line role. Prior to getting hurt, Bergeron notched seven helpers in five games and should continue to be a elite fantasy option once given the all-clear.