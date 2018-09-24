Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out next two games

Bergeron (back) could play Saturday against the Flyers, effectively ruling him out for the Bruins' next two contests.

Coach Bruce Cassidy wouldn't go so far to confirm that Bergeron will be on the ice, but the fact that he is at least in contention for some preseason action bodes well for his availability Opening Night against the Capitals on Oct. 3.

