Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out Wednesday
Bergeron (upper body) will not play Wednesday versus Detroit, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
The word (or lack thereof) out of Boston regarding Bergeron's status continues to paint a bleak picture, with the veteran forward expected to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday. Considering Bergeron, 33, was sent home from Boston's road trip, the injury is cause for some concern. He'll sit Wednesday and his status beyond that is unknown, however, it's hard to be optimistic knowing so little.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sent back to Boston•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Slowed by upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three-point performance in win over Leafs•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots goal in blowout loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies power-play assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...