Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out Wednesday

Bergeron (upper body) will not play Wednesday versus Detroit, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

The word (or lack thereof) out of Boston regarding Bergeron's status continues to paint a bleak picture, with the veteran forward expected to miss a second consecutive game Wednesday. Considering Bergeron, 33, was sent home from Boston's road trip, the injury is cause for some concern. He'll sit Wednesday and his status beyond that is unknown, however, it's hard to be optimistic knowing so little.