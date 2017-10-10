Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Ruled out Wednesday

Bergeron (lower body) will not suit up for Wednesday's game in Colorado.

Per Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy expressed that Bergeron isn't responding to treatment like the team had hoped, but they are hopeful that he will be able to play this weekend starting with a contest on Saturday in Arizona. Boston recalled Danton Heinen from AHL Providence on Tuesday, so there's a chance that he'll be able to draw into the lineup in Bergeron's continued absence.