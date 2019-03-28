Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scorching in last six
Bergeron picked up a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
Nothing seems to be able to stop the Bruins' top six this season, even with David Pastrnak moved off the top line during Wednesday's contest. Bergeron in particular has been on fire, as he now has 12 points in his last six games and closes in on his first ever point-per-game season.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Goal streak at four games•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Establishes new career mark•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues best season of career•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Snares pair of points Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Heart pumps like a Hart•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...