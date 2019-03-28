Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scorching in last six

Bergeron picked up a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- during Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Nothing seems to be able to stop the Bruins' top six this season, even with David Pastrnak moved off the top line during Wednesday's contest. Bergeron in particular has been on fire, as he now has 12 points in his last six games and closes in on his first ever point-per-game season.