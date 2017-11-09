Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scores and adds assist

Bergeron had a third-period goal and an early assist in a 4-2 Wednesday loss to the New York Rangers.

10 points at this point in the year is a little low for Bergeron, but he's got the teammates around him who can make him better. It's best to hold on to him now and see what happens moving forward.

