Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scores and adds assist
Bergeron had a third-period goal and an early assist in a 4-2 Wednesday loss to the New York Rangers.
10 points at this point in the year is a little low for Bergeron, but he's got the teammates around him who can make him better. It's best to hold on to him now and see what happens moving forward.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Contributes helper Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Busts out of cold stretch•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Terrorizes Canucks in season debut•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Will make season debut Thursday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Outside chance for Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...