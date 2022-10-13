Bergeron scored a first-period power play goal Wednesday, leading the Bruins to a 5-2 victory over the Capitals.
Bergeron, the 101st skater to appear in 19 NHL seasons, continues to produce. The 37-year-old team captain collected a rebound off a rising shot by David Pastrnak and beat Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper at 7:58 of the first period Wednesday. It was his 401st career goal, fourth in team history. He remains one tally behind Rick Middleton.
