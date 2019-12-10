Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scores in return
Bergeron (lower body) potted a goal on a team-high six shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Bergeron missed seven games due to the injury, but he was able to make an impact in the loss. He's up to nine goals, 25 points and 78 shots on goal through 22 contests. Fantasy owners should feel confident slotting him back into their lineups given his top-line role -- but have a strong backup plan in place for the oft-injured center.
