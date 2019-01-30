Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scores twice in loss

Bergeron scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.

Bergeron hadn't scored since Jan. 8 but broke out of his mini-slump in a big way despite the loss. The 33-year-old is now up to 43 points in 2018-19 and so far has shown few signs of slowing down with age. Bergeron and the Bruins next take on Philadelphia this Thursday, a team the veteran has failed to record a point against in two previous contests this season.