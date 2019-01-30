Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Scores twice in loss
Bergeron scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Jets.
Bergeron hadn't scored since Jan. 8 but broke out of his mini-slump in a big way despite the loss. The 33-year-old is now up to 43 points in 2018-19 and so far has shown few signs of slowing down with age. Bergeron and the Bruins next take on Philadelphia this Thursday, a team the veteran has failed to record a point against in two previous contests this season.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Notches helper•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Leads charge in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Another multi-point performance•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sharp in Winter Classic•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Throws five shots on net•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Huge return from IR•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 18
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...