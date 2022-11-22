Bergeron registered a milestone point during Monday's 5-3 victory over the host Lightning.

Bergeron on Monday became the fourth player in the Bruins' 98-year history to reach 1,000 points. The 37-year-old center earned a secondary helper on Brad Marchand's second-period goal to reach the career milestone and cap the Bruins' three-goal second-period Monday. Bergeron, who finished with four shots and three hits, has recorded at least one point in six of seven games (five goals, three assists).