Bergeron (face) is slated to play Thursday against the Rangers, per Kevin Paul Dupont of The Boston Globe.
Bergeron left Wednesday's game after he was struck in the face by David Pastrnak's shot. He has 16 goals and 35 points in 44 contests this season. Bergeron is projected to skate on the Bruins' first line and serve on the top power-play unit.
