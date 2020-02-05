Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sets up goal in win
Bergeron had an assist, three shots and a hit in Tuesday's 4-0 shutout of the Canucks.
After Charlie McAvoy's shot deflected of a defender's skate, Bergeron found the puck and fed Brad Marchand in the center of the ice who put the Bruins' up 2-0. The B's top line has eased up offensively in recent weeks, with Bergeron specifically having only nine points over his last 15 games. While the numbers are still impressive, comparing them to the dominance displayed by the line early in the season is mildly disappointing. Through 45 games, Bergeron has collected 22 goals and 43 points.
