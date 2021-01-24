Bergeron had two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win over the Flyers on Saturday. Both goals came on the power play.

Bergeron's big night made him the 11th player in Bruins' history to net at least three points in at least 50 games. At 35, the decline will come soon, but so far, so good. Bergeron has six points (three goals, three assists) in five game and that's without David Pastrnak on his wing. He's money in the bank for fantasy purposes.