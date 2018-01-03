Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Seven goals in past 10

Bergeron potted his 12th goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Islanders.

Bergeron scored his seventh goal in 10 games just five seconds after the expiration of a Boston power play. The savvy veteran's marker was the result of a heads-up play on which he gloved down a rebound behind the net before firing a tough-angle bank shot in off Jaroslav Halak with the goalie still out of position.