Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Seventh straight 20-goal season
Bergeron scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Penguins.
Bergeron has now reached the 20-goal mark for the seventh straight season. He has 40 points in 40 games this year and remains as elite a fantasy option as ever.
