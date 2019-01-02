Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sharp in Winter Classic

Bergeron scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks in the Winter Classic.

In five games since returning to action from his rib injury, Bergeron has four goals and seven points, pushing him up to 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in only 24 contests on the season. The Bruins' No. 1 line is among the dangerous in the league, and Bergeron should continue to provide outstanding fantasy value as long as he can avoid further injuries.