Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sheds non-contact jersey
Bergeron (back) shed his non-contact jersey at Monday's practice, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Bergeron has been trending toward being available for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Capitals and the fact that he appears to be practicing fully Monday bodes well for that happening. Heading into the 2017-18 season, Bergeron will continue to skate on the Bruins' top line, along with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.
