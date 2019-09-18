Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sheds non-contact sweater
Bergeron (groin) wore a normal jersey during Wednesday's practice.
Bergeron practiced in a non-contact sweater Monday before getting the day off Tuesday, so his presence on the ice Wednesday in a normal jersey marked another huge step forward in his recovery. The 34-year-old center likely won't crack the lineup for an exhibition match until the latter stages of the Bruins' preseason schedule, but at this point there's little doubt that he'll be ready for Boston's Opening Night matchup with the Stars.
