Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Shifts to injured reserve
The Bruins placed Bergeron (lower body) on injured reserve Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
The transaction opens a roster spot for Brett Ritchie's return following a six-game absence due to an infection. Bergeron has missed six straight games, and eight of the last 10, because of a lower-body injury. He skated Friday with a non-contact jersey, but there is no timeline for Bergeron's return.
