Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Should play Saturday

Bergeron is dealing with a lower-body issue, but he's still expected to play Saturday against Toronto.

Bergeron will almost certainly be in the lineup against the Maple Leafs, but his status for the contest may not be confirmed until the Bruins take the ice for pregame warmups. The 34-year-old pivot has enjoyed a strong start to the season, racking up two goals and seven points in seven games.

