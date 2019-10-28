Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Shreds Rangers with hat trick

Bergeron scored three goals on five shots and was plus-3 in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Rangers. He also went 15-for-20 in the faceoff circle.

Bergeron and linemates Brad Marchand (2g, 3a) and David Pastrnak (5a) went absolutely bonkers Sunday, combining for 13 points. Bergeron, 34, has points in eight of 11 games this season, although Sunday marked his first multi-goal performance of the year. He's been shooting the puck a ton, registering at least five shots on goal in each of his last four games.