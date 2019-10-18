Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Six-game scoring streak
Bergeron scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.
It was Bergeron's first multi-point game this season. But at the same time, he's riding a six-game, seven-point streak. All of the Bruins' production Thursday came with the man advantage and from the sticks of the Bruins' top-three guys -- Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. So far, opponents haven't figured out how to stop this trio. And only injury will slow Bergeron, even at his age.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Finally gets goal monkey off back•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Collects assist•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Posts 18:31 worth of ice time•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Good to go for opener•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Preseason debut on tap•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Could return Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.