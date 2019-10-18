Play

Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Six-game scoring streak

Bergeron scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

It was Bergeron's first multi-point game this season. But at the same time, he's riding a six-game, seven-point streak. All of the Bruins' production Thursday came with the man advantage and from the sticks of the Bruins' top-three guys -- Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. So far, opponents haven't figured out how to stop this trio. And only injury will slow Bergeron, even at his age.

