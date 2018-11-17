Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Slowed by upper-body injury

Bergeron, who sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's 1-0 overtime road loss to the Stars, will be reevaluated Saturday morning.

Bergeron was squashed into the sideboards by Radek Faska in the second period. As noted by Matt Kalman of WEEI Sports Radio Network, the two-way maven was seen clutching his left shoulder upon making a pass in the third frame and Bergeron was not available for the overtime frame. Boston will complete the back-to-back set against the Coyotes on Saturday night, and Bergeron's status is sure to be a hot topic leading up to that one.