Bergeron scored a goal and an assist on two shots, fueling the Bruins to a 5-0 win over the Predators on Thursday.
Bergeron extended the lead to 3-0 on the power play off a nice stretch pass from Hampus Lindholm. He would also add a helper on Brad Marchand's opening goal. This performance snaps a six-game pointless streak for Bergeron as he looks to snap out of a recent scoring funk. On the season, the Bruins' captain has 19 goals and 40 points in 54 games.
