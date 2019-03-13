Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Snares pair of points Tuesday
Bergeron notched a goal and an assist during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Bergeron has clearly not been hit by Father Time yet, collecting 65 points through 54 games to put him on pace for what would be the best season of his career if not for the 16 missed games in the middle of the campaign. Still, the veteran pivot stands a good chance to near his career-best 73 points scored all the way back in 2005-06 if he can stay healthy the rest of the way.
