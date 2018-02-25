Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sports walking boot after Saturday's game
Bergeron was spotted wearing a walking boot on his right leg after Saturday's 4-3 loss to Toronto, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Bergeron notched two assists during 19:15 of ice time Saturday to total 27 goals and 54 points through 54 games this campaign. Seeing as the Hart Trophy candidate was still able to play a full game, it signals that the boot may be a precautionary move. However, with the Bruins in the center of trade talks for the Rangers' Rick Nash and the Oilers' Patrick Maroon, a long-term injury to Bergeron could jolt their urgency to finalize a deal. The Bruins travel to Buffalo on Sunday, so expect a quick update on Bergeron's condition.
