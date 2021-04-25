Bergeron (lower body) will warm up ahead of Saturday's game versus the Penguins, and he's considered a game-time decision, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

The final verdict on Bergeron's status won't be available until the Bruins release their lineup roughly 15 minutes before puck drop. The 35-year-old missed Friday's loss to the Sabres. If he's cleared to play, he'll center the top line as he looks to build on the 18 goals and 23 assists he's provided thus far.