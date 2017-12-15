Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Stays hot with two-goal night
Bergeron recorded two power-play goals and fired four shots during Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Capitals.
The perennial Selke Trophy-contender has been hot of late with three goals and eight points in his last 10 games. Sandwiched between offensive juggernauts like Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak can only mean good things for Bergeron, so play him every night. A fifth-straight 50+ point season is more than in reach for the 32-year-old if he stays healthy.
