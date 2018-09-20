Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Still away from ice

Bergeron (back) has yet to resume skating with one week from training camp elapsed, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.

Bergeron is said to be making progress, but it should at least be slightly concerning to the fantasy hockey crowd that he's missing valuable training camp time. The skilled two-way veteran has missed 21 regular-season games since the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories