Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Still away from ice
Bergeron (back) has yet to resume skating with one week from training camp elapsed, Matt Kalman of NHL.com reports.
Bergeron is said to be making progress, but it should at least be slightly concerning to the fantasy hockey crowd that he's missing valuable training camp time. The skilled two-way veteran has missed 21 regular-season games since the beginning of the 2016-17 campaign.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Remains sidelined•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hampered by back spasms•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Won't travel with team•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Expected back for training camp•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Bouncing back from offseason procedure•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Surgery unncessary•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...