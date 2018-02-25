Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Still in walking boot

Bergeron (foot) was seen wearing a walking boot as he entered the locker room before Sunday's game against Buffalo, John Wawrow of AP Sports reports.

The severity of Bergeron's injury is still unknown, but his availability for tonight's contest is certainly still in question since he's still donning the walking boot. NESN also reported that he was able to walk under his own power and that the injury wasn't considered serious, but with Boston in the thick of the Atlantic Division race, they certainly don't want to risk their star's health. Unless newly signed Brian Gionta is ready to go for tonight's game, Boston doesn't have any spare forwards they could sit Bergeron for, so perhaps he'll play nonetheless.