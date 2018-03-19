Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Still sidelined, but progressing

Coach Bruce Cassidy has ruled out Bergeron (foot) for the next two games, but beyond that considers the center day-to-day.

Based on that info, Bergeron hasn't yet been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas, but we suspect that the Bruins won't rush him back, with the grind of the upcoming NHL playoffs in mind. However, now that Bergeron is back skating with the team, the stellar two-way pivot has progressed to the point that a return to action now appears on the horizon. In his continued absence, look for Riley Nash to center Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak, as the B's currently work through injuries to several forwards.