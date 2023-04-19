Bergeron (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Game 2 against the Panthers on Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Bergeron's absence was clarified as being the result of his previous upper-body injury and not due to illness. The veteran center has missed five of the team's last 11 contests and may be dealing with a lingering issue that will impact him throughout the postseason even if he returns to action. With Bergeron unavailable, the Bruins will continue to utilize Pavel Zacha as the first-line center alongside Brad Marchand.