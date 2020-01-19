Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Strikes early in eventual loss

Bergeron scored just 11 seconds into Sunday's 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh. He also registered four shots on goal and won 20 of 25 (80 percent) faceoffs.

Bergeron got the Bruins off and running when he scored on the game's opening shift, the first of three straight Boston goals. He also did his typical yeoman's work in the faceoff circle. Bergeron has 21 goals and 41 points in 41 games heading into Tuesday's tilt with Vegas, Boston's final game before the All-Star break.