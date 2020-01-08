Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Strikes for game-winner
Bergeron scored a goal on five shots and was plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over Nashville. He also won 20 of 28 faceoffs (71.4).
It was another strong all-around night for the veteran center, who potted his 18th goal of the season late in the second period to give the Bruins a 3-1 lead. That goal stood as the game-winner, Bergeron's third GWG in the last seven games. Bergeron hasn't gone back-to-back games without a point since late October and has 37 points in 35 games for the year.
