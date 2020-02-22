Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Strikes twice in first period
Bergeron scored a pair of goals and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Flames.
Bergeron tallied his goals 3:14 apart in a frenetic start to the first period. The star center has a five-game goal streak and points in seven straight outings (seven tallies, three helpers). The 34-year-old is up to 29 markers, 53 points, 183 shots and a plus-22 rating through 53 appearances this year.
